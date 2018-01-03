Zoromski receives statewide teaching award

Keith Zoromski, social sciences division chair and history instructor at Crowder College, was

honored with the Missouri Community College Association Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching last week.

The award recipient is selected by his or her fellow faculty members, and the winner is announced each December at the college’s holiday buffet.

“He has proven himself to be an excellent instructor,” said Ron Cole, social science instructor. “Students know it, and so do those who observe his interaction with students. Keith is also involved in a number of community activities and is willing to lend a helping hand.”

Zoromski has been with the college since the fall of 2013 when he started working full-time. He previously taught in the Carthage School District.

“It is an honor to be recognized by colleagues whom I deeply admire and respect. I am thankful for the support from the Crowder College family, as well as my own, in all of my instructional efforts. It remains a privilege to help build a civil, serving, literate, learning community of responsible citizens,” said Zoromski.

Zoromski will be recognized at the state level during the spring MCCA Awards Luncheon on April 25, 2017, in Jefferson City.