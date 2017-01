Wyandotte High School will celebrate its basketball homecoming on Friday, Jan. 13, with a game against Quapaw. Coronation of the homecoming queen will be at 6 p.m. in the gym. The homecoming court includes: (Front row, l-r) Lynnea Cox, Maddie McBrien, Kelsy Merriman, Mikah Wendlken, Karsyn Siegrist, April McCorkell, Dax Marlow, and Jessica Rogers. (Back row, l-r) Carson Loncarich, Sam Westerhouse, Hunter Anderson, Braxton Douthit, Brandon Brown, and Masin Keller.

