Winners selected in Sweet Arts Gala Art Competition

The Neosho Arts Council presented awards Thursday, Feb. 1, for itx 2018 Sweet Arts Gala Art Competition and Auction.

Regional artists entered works in both 2D and 3D divisions and winners were selected by judge Brianne Fulton Miller, art instructor at Cottey College.

“The work displayed this evening is really outstanding,” Fulton Miller said. “It truly shows the wonderful talents of our regional artist.”

Only 40 works could make it into the show, according to Neosho Arts Council President Sarah Serio, and only seven could take home prizes.

“We are very excited to offer the community this opportunity to view, purchase, and support fine art,” Serio said.

Winners included: Best of Show – Larry Clingman for “Haas Building”; First Place 2D – Andrew Batcheller for “Trophies”; Second Place 2D – Joshua Knott for “Shoreline”; Third Place 2D – Sarah Clements for “Alice”; First Place 3D – Brent Skinner for “Blue and Green Vase”; Second Place 3D – Casey Smith for “Salad Serving Bowl”; and Third Place 3D – Jacque McDonald for “The Red Queen.”

“There is a wonderful amount of color and contrast in Larry Clingman’s oil painting. It’s one of the elements that stood out while I was reviewing the work,” Fulton Miller said.

Some pieces are available now with a “buy it now” price while some will only be available at the Sweet Arts Gala this week. The art display is open to the public to stop by and view at First Community Bank (by Lowe’s) in Neosho through Thursday, Feb. 8.

“All sales of art go in part to support the works of Neosho Arts Council,” Serio said. “That includes our series of art workshops for all ages, two historic mural restoration projects in Neosho, and our ability to fund sending every third-grader in Neosho on a field trip to Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.”