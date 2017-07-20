Winners announced for the American Legion hog raffle

The Clyde R. Burdick American Legion Post 163 Neosho has ended the hog raffle started in April. Those buying tickets had two chances to win half a hog donated by Cloud’s Meats in Carthage. The drawing took place after Celebrate Neosho on June 24. The Post heartily thanks Cloud’s Meats and all those who bought tickets to support the Legion. Pictured (l-r) are Post Commander Roger Wilson; winner Lisa Kelly; Post Sergeant at Arms John Naylor; winner Amanda Robertson; Andy Cloud; and Post Adjutant Charles Arnce.

