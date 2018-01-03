Sometimes in church we sing a song called, “Why did my Savior come to earth?” The answer given to that question in the song is, “Because He loved me so,” which is of course true.

But notice five more answers to that question that we see in the Bible:

First, my Savior came to earth to SPEAK.

Early, in the story of Jesus, we find Him telling Peter and others, “Let us go somewhere else to the towns nearby, so that I may preach there also; for that is what I came for” (Mark 1:38 NASB).

Likewise, near the end of the story of Jesus, when He is standing before Pilate, we find Him saying, “For this reason I have been born, and for this reason I have come into the world, that I should testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice” (John 18:37 WEB).

Second, my Savior came to earth to SEEK.

When Jesus went to visit the house of Zaccheus, a tax collector, people grumbled, “He has gone in to lodge with a man who is a sinner” (Luke 19:7 WEB).

But Jesus explained: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10 WEB).

