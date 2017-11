Westview’s Students of the Week for Nov. 6-10 are: (Back row, l-r) Jaxson Hester, Blake Cahalan, Byet Mendoza, and Nevaeh Brown. (Front row, l-r) Deserhea Brown, Mikah Duncan, Elizabeth Turner, and Bailey Mills. They were chosen for their outstanding display of courage throughout this school year. Courage is the character trait of the month. Congratulations!

