Westview’s Students of the Week for Jan. 28-Feb. 2 were chosen for displaying this month’s character trait of determination. Congratulations to these students! (Back row, l-r) Byet Mendoza, Mona Kitchen, Emma Schick, Chelsea Powell, and Gentry Barnes. (Front row, l-r) Deserhea Brown, Jeremiaha McDonald, Gavin Body, and Sophie Lauderdale.

