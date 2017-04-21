Westview Students of the Week for April 17-21 By jimmy@thenewsdispatch.net | April 21, 2017 0 Comment Westview Students of the Week for April 17-21 are: (Back row, l-r) Jonathon Bopp, Stephanie Silberman, Hunter Beard, and Micaiah Thomas. (Front row, l-r) Adam Stotts, Shantell Henry, Faith Garrett, Riley Gift, and Logan Wynne. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related