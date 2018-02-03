Westview school board recognized for their service

The Westview School District Board of Education met Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. in the teacher’s workroom at the school.

Minutes of the previous meeting were approved. The financial statement and expenditure report were also approved.

Board members were recognized by MSBA for their service. Several new policies and regulations were adopted.

Board vacancies were discussed. There will not be an election in April due to the number of candidates equaling the number of open seats. Nikki Campbell and Liz Smith, incumbents, will retain their board seats for three more years.

The kindergarten and eighth grade graduation ceremonies will once again be held at the Civic Auditorium in Neosho. They are planned for May 1.

The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.