Westview Board of Education approves new contracts, financial statemtent and expenditure report

The Westview Board of Education met Tuesday, March 21, in the teacher’s workroom at the school.

Minutes of the previous meeting were approved. The financial statement and expenditure report were also approved. Substitute teacher Rhonda Dos Santos was hired.

The board accepted the bid from Country Clippers Lawn Care for the mowing season. The school calendar for the 2017-2018 school year was approved.

MAP testing arrangements were discussed. The current half-day preschool program will continue unchanged for next year.

A two-year contract was approved for superintendent Misty Hailey.

The next reorganization/regular meeting of the Westview Board of Education will be Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.