Westview plans graduations

The Westview Board of Education met Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m. in the teacher’s workroom at the school.

Reseated board members Jamie Emery, Misty Fleming, and Joseph Harter were given the oath of office.

The board reorganized with officers: Nikki Campbell, president; Max Drake, vice-president; and Sarah Dayton, secretary/treasurer.

The board set the 2017-2018 regular meeting dates as the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

The summer maintenance plan was reviewed. The school will be accepting bids for floor refinishing services.

Kindergarten and eighth grade graduation arrangements were discussed. Graduation ceremonies will be May 4. Kindergarten graduation will be at 6 p.m. and eighth grade will be at 7:30 p.m.

Autumn Palmer, assistant principal, was hired for the 2017-2018 school year as was Shelly Freeman, second grade, and Alexandria Wages, first grade.

A resignation was accepted from Sheila Snell, first grade teacher, effective at the end of the current school year.

The next meeting of the Westview Board of Education will be Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.