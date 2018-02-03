Wellness center adding aquatic therapy

The Eastern Shawnee Wellness Center has expanded to offer aquatic therapy to its patients to safely accelerate rehabilitation with less pain for individuals with a myriad of ailments.

HydroWorx products are used by the top healthcare and sports facilities worldwide.

The Eastern Shawnee Wellness Center will provide the tribe and surrounding community with a faster way to heal in a pain-free, safe environment.

“The HydroWorx underwater treadmill will allow the Wellness Center the opportunity to help patrons with post injury, intervention, and treatments,” said Ron Wallace, Wellness Center director.

“It will also allow the Center the opportunity to provide conditioning and training, whether it’s sports-specific or general.”

HydroWorx’s patented underwater treadmill is integrated seamlessly into the pool floor and is revolutionizing rehabilitation, conditioning and recovery.

By taking advantage of the body’s buoyancy in water, a HydroWorx pool will eliminate from 20-90 percent of an individual’s body weight.

For example, in collarbone-deep water, a 200-pound subject will bear only 20 pounds while in the aquatic therapy pool. This, in conjunction with therapeutic warm water, allows for substantially decreased joint compression and pain.

As a result, with HydroWorx, early range-of-motion gains during rehab are immediately a reality. Gait training in a low impact environment allows for earlier replication of proper ambulatory biomechanics, which were formerly postponed until pain-free, land-based training was possible.

Hydrostatic pressure promotes the healing and strengthening of injured tissue by reducing joint stiffness, decreasing swelling, and lowering blood pressure levels.

Cardiovascular stamina, muscle toning, and flexibility are augmented by the resistance that water provides.

HydroWorx specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing the world’s finest water therapy and conditioning equipment for the home, sports, healthcare, eldercare, and fitness markets.

The company leads the industry in scientific research and data supporting the therapeutic and rehabilitative properties of water therapy.

HydroWorx has sold products in 50 states and 12 countries. Among its extensive and elite client list are: Dr. James Andrews, renowned orthopedic surgeon; the Pittsburgh Steelers; the U.S. Navy Seals; NASA; the Kennedy Krieger Institute; Manchester United; Nike; Pittsburgh Penguins; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Notre Dame; Appalachian State; and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Eastern Shawnee Wellness Center opened in 2010 and accommodates people of all fitness levels and has a very knowledgeable and experienced staff.

“Along with the addition of the Aquatic Center, we also offer cardio equipment, free-weights, assisted machines, and a basketball gymnasium,” said Wallace.

The grand opening of the Aquatic Center will be February 2nd, 2018 at 10am. For more information please feel free to contact the Wellness Center Director Ron Wallace at 918-666-5220 or by email rwallace@estoo.net.