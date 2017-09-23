Wedding is an evolution event

When my first granddaughter was graduating from high school, she said she wanted to get a college degree in “Event Planning.”

Unlike most of the world, I never thought of college as a place to learn a job. I thought college was a place to expand one’s horizons.

Learn to go anywhere, meet anyone and live a little of life in a “come as you are and do as you please” sort of place.

I was very subtle in introducing her to my ways of thinking.

I took her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC and by golly she decided to get a degree in Art History. She actually internalized art and amazed me with how she had soaked it up.

In fact, the next time in NYC, she was showing me art museums.

Perhaps I can say that of all of life’s personal cultural events, one’s nuptial day is paramount. Talk about becoming an “Event Planner,” Grandma has to say again, “It’s a new world out there!”

Protocol in my day was to send out the invitations three weeks in advance and after the ceremony, there would be wedding cake and punch in the church hall, then everyone threw rice at the bride and groom for good luck and everyone went home.

Oh yes, and someone took photographs and might have flowers in the church decorated by a florist.

NOW, “Save the date” cards go out announcing you are GOING to be invited to a wedding. And that is just the beginning.

I only know about this wedding and perhaps those of you in the know can stop reading right now… but I will share what — to me — was brand new, unique and very delightful.

First of all, on Friday all females in the wedding party went to have their nails done. Friday night at the rehearsal dinner, favors were small bottles of water with tags reading “In Sickness and In Health” attached to mini plastic bags of Vitamin B12 for before the party, and Advil for after the party.

Wedding day morning all the females from grandmas on went together to get their hair done. Coffee, juices, fruits and yogurts were offered. Everyone wore a flannel shirt for this event.

The bride and her eight bridesmaids adjourned to the church to get dressed for the 12 o’clock photography session. Guests arrive and the processional begins.

I was delighted that as grandma of the bride I was escorted in first by the groom. There was no separating of the guests between the bride’s and groom’s friends and families.

Instead of the traditional Wedding March, the organist played “Ladies In Lavender” as the processional.

Instead of greeting the new couple with rice or birdseed as they left the church, we waved ribbons and rang bells as they proceeded to the “party bus.” The party bus then toured the wedding party to all the special places the couple had enjoyed during their courtship and where the groom had proposed a year ago to the day September 2016.

Returning to the reception, dinner was served. The DJ played crowd favorites and, indeed, the entire crowd danced.

In place of a wedding cake there was a “donut board.” Cousins of the bride built a huge wooden 4-panel screen w/ pegs to hold nearly 300 donuts in 4 flavors. It was quite a sight to behold.

Happiness and gaiety were the order of the evening, and there was a smile on every face and a lot of laughter, too.

Every one of the guests signed… wine bottles, NOT a guestbook. There was a bottle for anniversary years and you could choose which anniversary you’d like them to remember you.

I signed the 25th with all faith that if we all continue to have this much fun, we will all live into the hundreds.

Yes, weddings have evolved into serious festivity! Thank you, my darling dear Event Planner.

(P.S. Also, the groom helped a lot and I love him too.)

(Judy Haas Smith lives in Neosho.)