We are our last line of defense

I happened onto one of my old uncles in the midst of one of his genuine hillbilly rants. He was on his front porch, it being one of our first warm mornings we’d had in a while.

His voice fluctuated while his arms flailed.

“According to the newspaper, we’re all safe and secure! Two of my neighbors murdered in cold blood; but we’re safe and secure. Crime committed by a career felon who currently had a warrant out for extorting older people. NO notification nor warning from local law enforcement. But we’re safe and secure!”

He was on a role, and admittedly during the recent heinous crime those in the area had not seen much of an enforcement presence.

There had been no visits to the elderly in the area; in fact, most information came from Facebook. Neighbors did the checking.

“You can’t swing a dead cat in this town without hitting a drug dealer,” he was now shouting, a full-blown Ozark come-apart not that far away.

I expected any moment him to leave the porch and begin pulling small trees and shrubs from the adjacent woods line.

“But, we’re all safe and secure!” he continued.

“We had more people freezing to death in our communities than some Alaskan resorts. Our electric co-ops work harder to keep our lights on than our sheriff department does to save lives — but we’re safe and secure. And yes — new leader, same staff.”

“Like we’re safe and secure flu season, even though at best vaccinations help fifty percent of those getting them. A year or so back it was only ten percent — but ‘we’re safe and secure.’”

This uncle had lost family in the pandemic of 1918.

“Like the wonderful job our conservation agents do for us landowners. Like the one that lied right to the face of a farmer last year. Questioned a spot-lighter he had caught red-handed; as if someone willing to place both livestock and lives at risk would never consider lying to avoid prosecution.

“Didn’t take the time to actually search the vehicle; reserving greater effort to harass legal hunters that were mere yards from an arbitrary line. But we’re safe and secure!”

Once on a role, this uncle was like a misguided missile bent on some type of destruction. Still, he did have some legitimate points.

On his goods days, he (as do I) upholds all those who wear the uniforms of justice in his prayers. He appreciates the risks they take, and realizes there are times that information must be closely guarded.

He also knows that the relationships promised between officers and residents have not been promoted. He knows that our government, on all levels, has too great a history of its willingness to lie to its citizens about matters of health and security.

That our state allowed us to lose our hospital while spending far too much on an albatross of a tourism trap. A trap that competes with too many already existing local businesses.

Benjamin Franklin believed, “Those who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

My uncle just stared when I shared that with him the other morning. I like to think of it as a reminder we are responsible for our freedom. Our safety and our security.

I support and appreciate our volunteer fire departments; but I have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. We need to eat healthier; read Marie Lassiter’s columns on natural plants.

We are, as always, our first line of defense.

