We all recognize Valentine’s Day in our own way

Whether you consider the true origin the sacrificial behavior of a select group of Roman priests commemorating the wolfen beginnings of their great city, or the dedicated services of a single priest that defied the emperor’s ban on marriage and eventually forfeited his own life by providing this spiritual rite for those requesting it — we all recognize Valentine’s Day.

For some, it is a time to kickstart a budding relationship with flowers, candy and a bit of unanticipated extravagance. Perhaps dinner at an upscale restaurant. Some jewelry.

Others might celebrate the day with some unexpected kindness. A self-composed piece of poetry. A home-cooked meal. A seldom proffered bouquet of flowers.

The truly fortunate among us are doing these things in recognition of having been blessed with truly a life partner. Someone that continues to stand by our side.

Someone with whom we have been joined for life in the eyes of God and witnessed by friends and family. With such special people, such celebrations are grand. (And should not need a special day to be recognized).

Those of us to whom Fate has been especially kind might very well spend the day fishing together. Those who have someone who will treasure the new fishing license tucked within their card.

Someone who appreciates a split-bamboo fishing pole more than a necklace of pearls. Someone who will enjoy a skillet of fresh fish and potatoes and onions served beside a clear stream and on a serene bar of gravel.

There is always the occasional near-miss. A memorable such event was when the fairly new husband of a country girl came home and handed his beloved a nearly four-foot long white box complete with red ribbon.

She was almost beside herself with barely containable joy. They agreed to postpone the opening until after the meal she’d been preparing for the last couple of hours.

Anticipation of finally viewing what she was sure was a box of a dozen long-stemmed roses became almost unbearable while they finished dining in what they both hoped was only a starter home.

She knew he’d been pulling what overtime could be had, and was ecstatic at his indulgence.

Finally, dessert over — his favorite, a homemade strawberry and rhubarb pie — he handed her the box.

Carefully she untied the ribbon, planning to keep it far longer that she knew the roses could last.

As she removed the lid of the long, elegant box, and could then see the contents — tears came to her eyes.

Across the room, the husband could barely suppress a joyful yell. He had saved and done without lunch a few times to afford this; but now it was well worth it.

The tears of what he knew had to be joy told him more than whatever words were caught in his beautiful bride’s throat.

She set the box on the table; the lid gone and the contents open to the whole world. She was still speechless; he euphoric.

The blued-steel barrel and European walnut stock almost glistened under the kitchen light. The 20-gauge Franchi automatic shotgun, a youth version to better accommodate his wife’s smaller frame, was ready to be loaded and practiced with before the following fall hunting would begin.

All was right in the world, at least the enthusiastic hunter so believed.

There is perhaps a lesson there for all want-to-be Cupids. For one, interests feigned in courtship don’t always transcend marriage vows.

For another, never underestimate the possibility of finding good used guns for sale.

Or wedding rings.

(Rick Mansfield is a seasoned storyteller and writer, and is always looking for new audiences. He can be reached at emansfield2004@yahoo.com.)