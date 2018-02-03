Uncle Sal was something to see; a pleasure to watch operate. He was perhaps at his best when cooking fish.

Or at least when appearing to cook fish. He was quite good at both. I should know, as I’ve watched and often assisted his endeavors for years.

His greatest skill was the enlistment of volunteers to aid in these enterprises. The first time I observed this phenomena was at a family gathering and we were charged with frying food for about two dozen friends and relatives.

When tasked with the peeling of ten pounds of potatoes, he acquired what, at the times, were somewhat rare bags of frozen French fries.

Keep in mind, we’re going back more than fifty years.

He exhibited such joy and wonder as he placed the first couple of batches in the fryer; soon a cousin wished “to try.” Before too long, Sal was in the shade sipping a can of refreshment and watching the task done for him.

Over the years Sal’s reputation as a cook and “all around good guy” continued to grow, as did crowds and opportunities for his preparation of fried cuisine.

Almost always some form of fish, some form of potatoes. And always with eager volunteers to try his latest contraption.

In the ‘70’s it was a Texas Instruments digital wristwatch. He “shared” how much more quickly fillets and fries cooked while timed digitally; people were anxious to cook a few batches and see for themselves.

In the ‘80’s it was “waffle fries.” You could buy them frozen, or use a cringle-cut blade on a mandolin slicer and just cut the potatoes twice with rotating the potato 45 degrees between the two cuts.

Then there was the Tiger-Chef plunge-style wedge cutter to make French fries. Sal mounted one to a block of wood and carried it to his various outings. Always, there was someone excited about trying the new device.

In the ‘90’s there was the Townsend Fish Skinner. I didn’t see Sal clean a fish for nearly a decade. Then along came Kurt Sherrill and his fish-scoring machine.

Much smaller and less expensive than the apparatus patented in the 1940’s, he used this to entice people to not only now score the suckers he was about to fry — but also to “try cooking ‘em and see if they cook better.”

Once again, Uncle Sal could be found in the shade occasionally calling out words of praise and encouragement, intermingled with the occasional suggestion.

After all, it was his reputation as a cook which was on the line. And his name he wished to hear bragged on.

Most recently he purchased a “Tater Aid” manufactured by an innovative hillbilly named Mack on the outskirts of Winona. With it, one makes “spiral cut” fries. Called “tornado tots” and “ribbon fries” as well.

Relatively new at fish fries and gravel bars; there are generally at least a few novices ready to crank out a few pounds of spuds while mastering the culinary mechanism.

Even better when they have a friend or spouse who wishes to attempt cooking them.

I’ve never seen Sal collect a “dead rat — with string by which to swing it” or even a “kite — mostly functional.” Not a “fragment of chalk” or “couple of tadpoles.” No “dog collar — no dog.”

He is content for the mere pleasure of taking credit for the efforts of others.

I don’t know whether Uncle Sal ever read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” but plan to avoid him around any white picket fences.

