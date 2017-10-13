Tradition, pride and class

As the leaves begin to turn and the temperatures start to fall, we are reminded that the season is changing. Often referred to as “the boys of fall,” our football team and coaches have experienced an unblemished season to this point.

It is an interesting dynamic in schools that the perception of a school is often reflective of the success of the football program. We are elated that this year we are experiencing success in many areas.

In addition to football, our softball team steadily improved throughout the year. Our volleyball team continues to perform well and will begin district play next week.

Maggie Moore, senior golfer, is making her third trip to state and is competing at the writing of this article. Cross country also continues to compete and prepare for districts.

The band is making improvements each week as Mr. Woods works to rebuild the numbers in band. Overall, it has been a fantastic start to the school year on the courts, courses and fields.

As our athletes compete and our coaches instruct, it is sometimes difficult as fans not to get caught up in the competition. As an ex-coach and past parent of an athlete, I understand the sometimes overwhelming urge to “help” the officials understand my perspective of their calls.

I was not an exemplar example of sportsmanship. However, I also officiate and understand two things: 1) the officials are working hard to do the best, unbiased job they can; and 2) all of the yelling in the world will not make them better, or convert them to our side. For some officials it will likely cause the opposite.

Being an official, I understand the reputation schools, towns and coaches earn through comments made by other officials. I recently asked Coach McFarland to post a note on his football Facebook page asking our parents and patrons to help us ask folks to refrain from using profanity in the stands.

We have too much going for us right now to jeopardize others thinking we don’t represent our motto of “Tradition, Pride and Class.”

Friday night should be an exciting night for our team, coaches and fans. I know of many folks who will be coming to Seneca to watch the game that have either never been here, or it has been a long while.

We have the opportunity to show them all what is great about Seneca and demonstrate respect toward those involved in the game; coaches and players from both teams, officials and guests.

I look forward to a great night and thank you for your support of our student-athletes and the pride they bring to our community.

Go Indians!

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)