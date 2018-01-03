To live in hearts we leave behind is to never die

I remember watching him build it. “Hog tight and horse high!” as they used to say.

Watched him carry the salvaged railroad ties for the corner posts. Three to a corner; “H” braced both directions.

Notched the standing posts a full inch so to hold the brace until spikes were driven and crosswire was tightened. Had dug a hole for each post; placed a full three feet in the ground and tamped rocks tight around.

His place joined the corner of our most remote field. I watched a man that seemed already ancient to me constructing a fence that appeared destined to last to eternity.

Not yet in my teens, I was spending these last warm days of December rabbit hunting. He was working on an impenetrable line; mostly evenings after his other work was done.

Line posts were barely ten feet apart. Cedar; split when the “moon was right.” Driven the same. Pounded into the ground with a homemade persimmon maul.

Fall had granted us some warm afternoons, and occasionally the red bandana would be retrieved from the hip pocket of his overalls and wipe the sweat from eyes that had seen an Ozarks I would only hear tales about.

He had the last of the wire up as the first snow fell; it having become officially winter barely two days past. A couple of days later I saw him sledding the white-oak board gates to the three planned openings.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us