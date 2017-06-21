Three officers welcomed to Flowerbox City Newcomers Club meeting

Three officers from the Neosho Police Department were welcome guests at the June 12 meeting of The Flowerbox City Newcomers Club. After a lunch of salads and dessert, Police Chief David Kennedy talked about various scams circulated by phone and computer and how to prevent identity theft. Lieutenant Mike Sharp and code enforcement officer Keith Brumfield added

comments as well.

In May, Bernadine Sprenkle performed the installation of new officers. They are: Carol Plumlee, president; Linda Massey, first vice president; Peggy Spicer, second vice president; Jeanne Claborn, third vice president; Donna Houk, secretary; and Peggy Garibay, treasurer.