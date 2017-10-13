Thoughts & prayers

I keep seeing negativity toward the expression “thoughts and prayers.” Here are a few observations.

First, I think part of the problem is the wording that some people use. It would be better to say, “You are in my thoughts and prayers,” than to say, “I’m sending you my thoughts and prayers.”

Think about it.

It’s actually impossible to send your thoughts to someone. The Bible says, “No one can know a person’s thoughts except that person’s own spirit” (1 Corinthians 2:11 NLT).

And prayers should only be sent to God. “You shall worship the Lord your God, and you shall serve him only” (Matthew 4:10 WEB).

Second, certainly more needs to be done than thinking and praying. Decisions need to be made, money needs to be given, etc.

James said, “If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,’ and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that? (James 2:15-16 NASB).

Likewise, John said, “If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth” (1 John 3:17-18 NIV).

But, third, please don’t make light of someone saying, “You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

When someone says, “You are in my thoughts,” think about what that means. We all have busy lives. We all have so many things to think about, so many things to distract us.

But saying, “You are in my thoughts,” is saying, “I care enough about you and your situation that you keep creeping into my mind. I have a million things to do, I have so much on my plate, so many things competing for my attention. And yet I can’t stop thinking about you and your situation. I just care that deeply.”

And when someone says, “You are in my prayers” — Wow! If someone is praying for you, that means that they are petitioning the Creator of the Universe — the One who made (according to astronomers) at least 2 trillion galaxies! That’s no small thing!

I would say that prayer is not the least you can do for a person. Rather, it is the most important thing you can do for a person!

James said, “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective” (James 5:16 NIV). And then he illustrated that concept by talking about Elijah.

He said, “Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain, and it didn’t rain on the earth for three years and six months. He prayed again, and the sky gave rain, and the earth produced its fruit” (James 5:17-18 WEB).

Behold, the power of prayer!

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)