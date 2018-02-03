The words we use say a lot about us

I was watching the 10 O’Clock News. People were caught in a sudden severe snowstorm, facing blizzard conditions.

The snow was coming down thick and fast; the wind was blowing the snow around in every direction.

Drivers could not see the road ahead of them; many vehicles were stuck in the deep snow. Travel came to a halt. It was a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

I was watching the 10 O’Clock News. People were caught up in a snowstorm-of-words. Individual snowflakes, even coming down in blizzard fashion, would not harm one even if they hit you full-force.

A snowstorm-of-words, on the other hand, can hurt you; they’re more like a hailstorm. If one were hit by hailstones the size of golfballs, that would cause a lot of pain and a lot of damage.

Too many people are using a “hailstorm-of-words” to deliberately hurt anyone who expresses an opposing opinion — words like “racist,” “bigot,” “biased,” “discrimination,” “white supremacy,” and “white privilege.”

These words, among others, are primarily used to (A) suppress the truth; (B) ignore the facts; (C) silence the opposition; (D) bully one’s opponent into submission; (E) ruin the opponent’s reputation by insinuation; (F) deliberately hurt the other person; (G) stop civil conversation in its tracks; (H) and blind us to reality, to what is truly going on around us.

The words above have little, or no, meaning when describing a person or their actions! The above words are rarely based on facts!

Probably 90% of what is termed “racism” is not about “race” at all; plus, those who use the term “racist” the most are likely to be the most racist of all.

When we use the words “bigot” and “biased” we’re using words that apply equally to all of us sinners.

Finally, we all “discriminate” in our own ways. It’s called “freedom to choose.” I have the right to choose (discriminate) those persons I enjoy being around; I also have the same right to choose (discriminate) those persons I prefer not to be around.

Finally, words like “white privilege” and “white supremacy” have no factual meaning at all for there is no such thing — they are meant only to do harm.

All of us need to be more careful about the words we so carelessly use. If we intend to use words that hurt others in an attempt to silence them or bully them, we should read again the words of Jesus: “Let the person who is without sin throw the first stone.”

Be very careful! You might just get hit with your own stones/words — and that can really hurt!

The words we use say a lot more about us than they do about anyone else! Don’t be blinded by a “snowstorm-of-words”!

(Dr. Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist pastor in Missouri.)