The value of quality education is higher than ever

It appears that good ol’ Mr. Winter is finally going to visit us this week. It’s hard to believe the first half of the school year is almost complete.

We have seen great things happen for our students the first half of the year and look forward to even more. While we have grown in the past four-and-a-half years, there are more things we need to focus on as we move ahead.

I look forward to expanding our relationships with the community, Crowder College, and MSSU as we all work together to make Neosho the best it can be.

As I thought about what to share this week I decided it might be best to take a look and compare education today to education 10-20 years ago.

In the pre-2000s students who didn’t want to go to college or trade school were still able to find quality, good paying jobs entering the labor force. However, since the year 2000 we have seen education move from a luxury to a requirement.

The jobs that used to be there for students with a high school diploma are no longer there and jobs in American industry are now requiring a higher level of training than they did in the recent past. This reality has made the value of a quality education higher than it has ever been before.

