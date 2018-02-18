There is a new movie coming out this week called “Samson,” based on the story of Samson from the Bible (a story told in Judges 13-16).

I don’t know whether it will be a good movie or not, but I look forward to seeing it.

I’ve been a fan of this Biblical story for a long time and have thought that it could be made into a good movie.

Samson is perhaps remembered most for three things: (1) his strength, (2) his girlfriend (Delilah), and (3) his faith.

Think about each of these with me.

First, we remember Samson for his strength. Samson was blessed with supernatural strength. He was able to do things like tear apart a young lion (Judges 14:6), kill a thousand men with a donkey’s jawbone (Judges 15:15), and push down the pillars holding up a house (Judges 16:29-30).

The secret to Samson’s strength, strangely enough, was his hair. He was a Nazirite (a word which means “separated one”).

This means he was dedicated to God, and that he couldn’t cut his hair (for more details, read Numbers 6 and Judges 13).

As long as Samson kept his hair long, God blessed him with unusual strength. Though it’s not the same kind of strength that Samson possessed, I’m reminded of the verse where Paul says, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13 WEB).

Second, we remember Samson for his girlfriend, Delilah. She actually wasn’t the only woman in Samson’s love life.

Before her, he had a wife, but (after an interesting series of events), she ended up being given to another man (Judges 15:2).

We also read of a time Samson spent with a prostitute (Judges 16:1-3). And then we read of the infamous Delilah, who betrayed Samson, had his hair cut, and delivered him in his weakened state as a prisoner to his enemies, the Philistines (Judges 16:4-21).

Third, we remember Samson for his faith. Samson was far from perfect. And yet the New Testament holds him up as an example of faith (Hebrews 11:32).

I think that at least one way we see his faith is in his prayer life. We repeatedly see him praying — once after a battle with the Philistines when he was dying of thirst (Judges 15:18) and again, later on, in the final moments just before his death (Judges 16:28-30).

And Jesus indicates that there is a strong connection between faith and prayer.

Jesus once told his disciples “a parable to show that at all times they ought to pray” and concluded that parable with the question, “However, when the Son of Man comes, will He find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:1-8 NASB).

Apparently, there is a connection between faith and prayer.

B.W. Johnson said in his notes on this passage: “Prayer is the utterance of faith. Prayerlessness is proof of unbelief.”

When it comes to faith and prayer, we would do well to follow Samson’s example!

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)