The meeting of Doug Hall and Daniel Boone

Eastern Shawnee Chief Glenna Wallace invited me to come to tribal headquarters in Seneca to hear a Daniel Boone re-enactor whom she knew from her own Chautauqua experiences.

I arrived just as Chief was finishing introducing Daniel Boone.

When I taught Colonial American History at Neosho Junior High last century, I taught about the movement west through the Cumberland Gap, but I had not zeroed in on the personal characteristics of Daniel Boone.

That was a mistake.

I was able to make up for my ignorance Feb. l, this century, by listening to Daniel Boone played by Patrick Lee of Ashland, Mo.

His first few remarks said things I had heard before such as, “I had an uncanny ability to hunt and shoot a flint-lock rifle, I never liked to be in school, I liked to read but I couldn’t spell, I didn’t like numbers, I wanted to go to places I had not seen and hunt along the way.”

Well, the words were not exactly the same but the thoughts were, but I had heard those words from Doug Hall.

Therefore, it did not surprise me that Chief Wallace was taking Mr. Boone to meet Mr. Hall at his Log Cabin Art Gallery on Hwy. 59. It was rather humiliating to eavesdrop on an historical authority (Mr. Lee as Boone) talk to an artist of the Boone period (Mr. Hall), as they compared notes and confirmed each other’s research.

They even traded stories which one had heard and the other had not.

I knew Boone was a hero of Hall’s, but I now know this was not a childhood admiration based on a coon-skin cap.

Boone was an admirable person who was placed in a transition point of history between the advancing white settlers and the defending natives.

Boone dealt with it as only a single individual could do in the 1770’s. Here is an example of Boone’s way of doing things.

Maybe you, also, have not heard this story before.

After building Fort Boonesborough, which was only a 40×60 enclosure, the settlers learned they needed salt for food preservation.

They discovered a salt flat some distance from the fort and went there to dig it. The Shawnee in the area also used that salt and they came as a war party to kill the settlers taking the Shawnee salt.

Daniel Boone was able to convince Shawnee Chief Black Fish that he would surrender to them as a hostage if Black Fish would secure the safety of Boone’s men and let them return to the fort.

Black Fish agreed and Boone was taken to the Shawnee village.

Having lost his own natural son, Black Fish decided to adopt Boone, whom he saw as a man of wisdom and courage.

Boone complied and became very Indian himself in dress and habits adapting to Shawnee daily life.

Some six months later an opportunity presented itself for Boone to escape, though he later said he did so with a heavy heart.

He had become so Indian-looking that he had to run yelling at Fort Boonesborough so as not to be taken as an attacking warrior.

On a later occasion Boone met again with Black Fish who inquired why he had left the Tribe.

Boone replied, “I missed MY family.”

For me that gives a whole new insight and dynamic to Daniel Boone and the inter-relationships settlers had with the original Americans.

Friendship and admiration could and did exist on both sides. Doug Hall has done a painting titled “BLACK FISH.”

Hall, like Boone, didn’t like school, but also like Boone, Doug Hall recognizes what is admirable in people.

While Doug doesn’t use the printed page or the oral report, Doug is preserving original American history with paint on canvass.

That history is now alive and well thanks to our painters and re-enactors.

(Judy Haas Smith lives in Neosho.)