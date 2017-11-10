What’s the meaning of life? Solomon searched for this. He said, “I wanted to see what was worthwhile for men to do under heaven during the few days of their lives” (Ecclesiastes 2:3 NIV). He considered several areas of life, including: wisdom, wine, wealth, and women. Notice what he said about each of these topics:

First, notice that Solomon considered wisdom on his search for the meaning of life. He said, “I applied my heart to know wisdom… I perceived that this also was a chasing after wind. For in much wisdom is much grief; and he who increases knowledge increases sorrow” (Ecclesiastes 1:17-18 WEB). Part of this sorrow seems to come from knowing of the evils in the world, and that there’s only so much we can do to change it. Solomon said, “That which is crooked can’t be made straight” (Ecclesiastes 1:15 WEB). And so wisdom is not the meaning of life.

Second, notice that Solomon considered wine on his search for the meaning of life. He said, “I searched in my heart how to cheer my flesh with wine … until I might see what it was good for the sons of men that they should do under heaven all the days of their lives” (Ecclesiastes 2:3 WEB). Some people—addicts—make their life about alcohol (or drugs). Proverbs talks about the man who experiences bad things while he is drunk—“They have struck me… They have beaten me…”—and yet he keeps on doing it all over again—“When shall I awake, that I may seek another drink?” (Proverbs 29:35 NKJV). Solomon concluded that this was “meaningless” (Ecclesiastes 2:11 NIV). Wine is not the meaning of life.

Third, notice that Solomon considered wealth on his search for the meaning of life. He said, “I also gathered silver and gold for myself, and the treasure of kings and of the provinces” (Ecclesiastes 2:8 WEB). He also said, “Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless” (Ecclesiastes 5:5 NIV). Wealth is not the meaning of life.

Fourth, notice that Solomon considered women on his search for the meaning of life. Solomon “had seven hundred wives, princesses, and three hundred concubines; and his wives turned away his heart. When Solomon was old, his wives turned away his heart after other gods” (1 Kings 11:3-4 WEB). It was after this, it seems, that Solomon spoke of his “harem” and said that it was “meaningless” (Ecclesiastes 2:8, 11 NIV). In other words, Solomon concluded that this was not the meaning of life.

Want to know where he finally found meaning, what he finally concluded? He said, “Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man” (Ecclesiastes 12:13 NIV). This is the meaning of life. This is what’s worthwhile. This is where people will find true satisfaction.

By Jake King