The King and the Flood

The recent floodwaters that have hit our area have me thinking of a passage in the book of Psalms. Before I share this passage with you, you should know that different translations of the Bible use slightly different wording in this passage.

The passage is Psalm 29:10. In the King James Version, this passage reads, “The Lord sitteth upon the flood; Yea, the Lord sitteth King for ever.”

In the New King James Version, the passage says, “The Lord sat enthroned at the Flood, And the Lord sits as King forever.”

You’ll notice that they changed the first “sitteth” (which would be present tense) to the word “sat” (which would be past tense). Looking at other translations, we find that some (such as the NIV) are like the King James, and use a present tense word. And others (such as the NASB) are like the New King James and use a past tense word.

If the past tense is correct, the verse may be talking about the flood of Noah’s time. The word used for “flood” in the verse may be helpful to note as well.

Derek Kidner wrote, “The word for flood is significant, for it is found elsewhere only in Genesis 6-11, and only of Noah’s flood.”

But whether the verse is talking about Noah’s flood or floodwaters in general (including the ones recently in our area), the point remains the same that God is King. God is in control. And with Him, everything will be okay.

Consider some other verses in the book of Psalms. First, there is that verse in the 23rd psalm that says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4 ESV).

Second, there is a verse in the 46th psalm that says, “Calm down, and learn that I am God!” (Psalm 46:10 CEV).

It’s worth noting, also, the beginning of the 46th psalm. It says: “God is our protection and our strength. He always helps in times of trouble. So we will not be afraid even if the earth shakes, or the mountains fall into the sea” (Psalm 46:1-2 NCV).

The point of these verses is that no matter what may be happening around us — whether we are walking through the valley of the shadow of death, whether earth is shaking or the mountains are falling into the sea, or whether the floodwaters are raising around us — we can be calm because we know that, with God, everything will be okay.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that nothing bad will happen to us. Bad things will happen to us — including death. But even then, with God, everything will be all right.

As Paul said, “to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21 NKJV).

So don’t be afraid. No matter what’s going on, God is King, and with Him, you’ll be okay.

By Jake King

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)