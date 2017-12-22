The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas always seems to include a spirit of giving. Many give generously to friends, family, co-workers and even strangers during the holiday season.

We also give (or pay), sometimes with a joyful spirit, and sometimes not, to the Newton County Collector. I thought I would share a bit about each as it pertains to the Seneca School District.

The joy of giving is evident around the district. The junior high hosted “A Night at Iva’s” to allow students the opportunity to purchase items for their family members using “Iva” bucks. Students earned these bucks during the semester. Items for purchase were provided by staff members and local businesses.

Bright Futures is very active during this time of year helping students and families who need assistance. Mrs. Sabado and the volunteers who help her have huge hearts for our families and give tirelessly of their time and talents.

One of Bright Future’s big events is helping with Shop with s Cop. I was fortunate to be able to attend the event this year. It was hosted by Target in Joplin. I believe Chief Altic said we would be able to help over 200 students. I am thankful for his efforts to raise funds and make this a doable event. What a treat it is to see these students’ faces light up and hear the stories they tell.

For those who give so willingly to help others, it typically isn’t about the item or event, it is about seeing the joy on the faces of the young ones. The patrons of the Seneca School District should be pleased to know that there are so many of these kind folks in our system.

As for the other kind of “giving,” I thought I would share a bit about how your tax payments are used on behalf of Seneca Schools. I will use an example of a homeowner who has a couple of vehicles.

If someone owns commercial or agricultural land or machinery, the percentages (19% for real estate and 33% for personal property) in my scenario would be different. The present tax rate for Seneca R7 is $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation for operations (this if used for regular school operations) and $.85 per $100 of assessed valuation for debt service (this is used to make payments on our bond issue debt).

So, if you own a $100,000 home and two cars with a combined market value of $20,000, you would be paying the school district $522.50 ($100,000 x .19 x 2.75 / 100) for operations based upon your home, $161.50 ($100,000 x .19 x .85 / 100) for debt service based upon your home, $181.50 ($20,000 x .33 x 2.75 / 100) for operations based upon vehicle value, and $56.10 ($20,000 x .33 x .85 / 100) for debt service based upon vehicle value.

Total taxes applicable to Seneca Schools would be $921.60, or $76.80/month; $58.67 per month to help operate the school and $18.13 per month to pay off the investment in new schools and facilities.

Because we pay our taxes all at once, rather than monthly, it creates angst at this time of year. Our students and staff thank you for your support of the schools.

Approximately 19% of our operations are funded by local property taxes, and we couldn’t do it without your support!

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

(Dr. Jim Cummins is superintendent of the Seneca R-7 School District. He can be reached at jcummins@senecar7.com.)