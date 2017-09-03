The iconic Hess Toy Truck is now an education tool for Granby students

Fifth- and sixth-graders at Granby Elementary School are taking a break from its typical textbook STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) educatio n curriculum this week to learn those lessons in a new way.

Thanks to a partnership between Hess Corporation and Baylor College of Medicine, the students will receive a hands-on learning experience with a STEM lesson plan and the iconic Hess Toy Truck that has been a holiday sensation every year since it made its debut in 1964 at Hess gas stations up and down the East Coast.

Teachers around the country were invited in March to apply for the free STEM kit and teacher Micah Moorehouse was one of the lucky 500 teachers across the nation to win the free kit.

The Hess Toy Truck has been a holiday tradition since 1964, and is one of the longest running toy brands on the market. It is also among the most popular and sells out every year before Christmas.

Created by Hess Corporation founder Leon Hess to thank loyal gas station customers, the Hess Toy Truck goes on sale every year in November, signifying the start of the holiday season for children and adults alike.