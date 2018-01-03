The house sparrow has an intriguing history

One of the most common sparrows in North America has a history that’s far more interesting than many people realize.

The house sparrow is among the most frequently seen birds throughout much of the country, including here in Missouri.

In urban areas, this small (approximately six inches in length) bird that’s brownish-gray with a few dark streaks is a familiar sight at feeders, backyards, businesses, fast-food parking lots and anywhere else where they can find food.

Barns, machine sheds, grain bins and livestock feeders are among the locations house sparrows are found in rural areas. In other words, house sparrows can be seen many places.

One place they won’t be found is in the native sparrow section of a book about North America’s birds. That’s because house sparrows aren’t native to North America.

That’s one of several little-known facts about this exotic species which has assumed a dominant position in North America’s bird world since its intentional introduction more than 100 years ago.

Before we get to that story, here are some facts about the bird.

There are more than 30 species of North American birds included in the sparrow group (family Emberizidae), but the house sparrow isn’t one of them. The house sparrow belongs to the Passeridae family. Also known as the English sparrow, the house sparrow is a native of Eurasia and North Africa.

Although they will eat from feeders on occasion, house sparrows tend to forage for food on the ground. They use a hopping movement when not in flight. Their song is a series of single-note chirps.

