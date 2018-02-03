Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

What a great decision that was for him to make! What a great decision that would be for you to make as well!

Such a decision reflects what Jesus identified as the greatest commandments.

When a scribe asked Jesus, “Which commandment is the greatest of all?” Jesus replied, “The greatest is, ‘Hear, Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one: you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’

This is the first commandment.

The second is like this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these” (Mark 12:28-31 WEB).

Notice that in this passage, Jesus quoted commandments about loving the Lord, loving your neighbor, and loving yourself. Think about each of these three thoughts with me.

First, let’s think about that command to “Love the Lord.” The apostle Paul used very strong language when he talked about those who don’t love the Lord.

He said, “If any man doesn’t love the Lord Jesus Christ, let him be accursed” (1 Corinthians 16:22 WEB). And here’s a good test to determine whether or not you love the Lord: Do you keep His commandments?

Jesus said, “One who has my commandments, and keeps them, that person is one who loves me” (John 14:21 WEB).

Second, let’s think about that command to “Love your neighbor.” The apostle Paul said, “Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law” (Romans 13:8 WEB).

And then Paul explained, “For the commandments, ‘You shall not commit adultery,’ ‘You shall not murder,’ ‘You shall not steal,’ ‘You shall not covet,’ and whatever other commandments there are, are all summed up in this saying, namely, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ Love doesn’t harm a neighbor. Love therefore is the fulfillment of the law” (Romans 13:9-10 WEB).

By the way, a “neighbor” is anyone — any other human being (see Luke 10:25-37) — even enemies. Jesus, remember, taught us to love our enemies. (Luke 6:27-28).

Third, let’s think about the command to “Love yourself.” The command says, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” which implies that you first love yourself.

A person who really loves himself like he should will want to do what Peter said to do, “Save yourselves from this crooked generation!” (Acts 2:40 WEB), and what Paul said to do, “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling” (Philippians 2:12 WEB).

Love yourself enough to save yourself!

Martin Luther King Jr. made a great decision when, as he said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

I hope you make the decision to stick with love as well! Love the Lord. Love your neighbor.

And love yourself.

(Jake King is the preacher at Seneca Church of Christ. He can be reached at (417) 776-3077.)