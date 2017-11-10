The Granby Miners Museum to hold an auction

The Granby Miners Museum will hold an auction on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. at the museum. Granby’s own Pat Kelly will be the auctioneer.

“Pat tells me there has been a lot of interest on the website regarding the auction,” said R.J. Savage, museum director. “Steve Burnett arranged for a band, set up burgers and hot dogs to be purchased at the fire department, and has done a great job in doing all the public relations work.”

A Granby T-shirt with the unofficial logo will be available to be sold the evening of the auction.

“We hope you will be able to join us for the auction. There will be other items auctioned off that evening in addition to the Bill Farris paintings,” said Savage.

The auction is a long-awaited fundraiser for the museum. All the proceeds will go for the repair and maintenance of the museum building.