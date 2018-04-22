Today finds us re-visiting the fascinating tale of “Little Jake” Parsons and the Buzzard Gully Gobbler.

Though of slight build, close friends claimed “if you were to boil the dirt off ‘em, he’d not weigh a hundred pounds.”

Little Jake was named for his typical prey and not his diminutive stature. This Parson family were serious turkey hunters. Family rooms were filled with ten-inch plus beards on their walls.

Except for the living room of the used travel trailer the smaller Parsons called home. A few wings decorated the wall; as well as a couple of beards that could easily be misidentified as hand-rolled cigars someone had tacked up beside the outdated mechanic’s calendars.

The least of the Parson clan had yet to claim a large gobbler. It was a source of great merriment for his kin and one of great embarrassment for him.

Then came the spring of 2012. The frequent deluges of rain were perhaps a foreboding sign of the drought to come later that summer, for those old-timers skilled in “reading sign.”

To most, it just meant a woods of dampened leaves that made stalking quiet. Slipping up on critters was second nature to young Parson, so he believed this was his chance.

During the winter, the want-to-be trophy hunter had noticed a fair amount of bird sign near one of the family’s favorite haunts; a little side holler off Burnt House Hollow they’d named “Buzzard Gully.”

The moniker came from the scavengers that frequented the location because of the numerous deer carcasses the Parsons deposited there each fall. The constant stench kept most humans away.

That April morn found young Parson and his favorite cedar box-caller greeting daylight by performing a few “caulks” and a “yelp” or two.

The refuse of old skin and bones was to his left; the white-oak covered point dropping off into the gully on his right.

It was from that direction he expected to first spy his game. If not successful getting the treasured varmint within range, he’d go toward the bird — the wind being in his favor. (The smelly hunter, not the turkey!)

As the sun had slowly climbed overhead, nary an answering call or even the remotest clue there was anything else alive in this death-strewn location.

Just as “Little Jake” (he hated that handle, never more so than during this celebrated Ozark season) set his gun momentarily down and withdrew a packet of peanut butter crackers from a coat pocket, he heard the drumming of a large gobbler’s wings.

Dropping his desired lunch and grabbing for the old 870 Remington 12-gauge pump that had served so well since he’d purchased it at Wal-Mart decades ago, he turned toward the rapidly approaching noise.

As he raised the gun to his shoulder, all he saw was black. The gobbler was huge! And coming right for him.

Both amazed at the obvious effectiveness of his last series of calls, now more than an hour past, and frightened by the intensity of the large bird’s passion — he fired in fear as much as in hopes of ending his years of hunting camp degradation.

Three shots and about a pint of sweat later — the bird was down.

“Little Jake” did his best imitation of running back to his truck, carrying his extremely large prize.

Still unable to locate the trophy beard but in awe of its impressive wing span, he tied the red-headed bird on the hood of his Ford Ranger and headed to town.

Clueless that he’d just killed Missouri’s oldest vulture!

(Rick Mansfield is a seasoned storyteller and writer, and is always looking for new audiences. He can be reached at emansfield2004@yahoo.com.)