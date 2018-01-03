The Christmas conundrum of wrapping presents

Christmas shopping for next year begins this past week for some people. Others wait until July and still others wait until next Christmas Eve.

But almost everybody waits to wrap the presents until the tree is decorated because wrapped presents are part of the decorations.

Business interests have tried to help those of us too challenged at wrapping by creating the “gift bag.” Tissue paper for those bags becomes more beautiful every year and also more seasonal, so it is necessary to buy lots of it all year long yet only use some of it.

Every year about December 27th I vow to think up a lovely way to wrap my gifts and steal the creative prize from my sister-in-law. But every December 24th, I realize I have failed again to even think about it.

However, this year my good neighbor to the north, one Roy B, as we affectionately call him, came up with the best idea I ever did hear of and would never have thought of.

This is what he did, and what happened.

All his offspring were coming home for Christmas this year which meant there would be another set of instructions that he should continue “downsizing all the sentimental things he has saved throughout his life.”

His late wife, Ann, had a wonderful collection of Christmas cookie tins. It dawned on Roy B that he could put his presents to his children into these cookie tins instead of sacks, boxes or bags. They then would take their tins to their homes and thus meet the “Edict to Downsize.”

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us