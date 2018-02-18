T&F would benefit Seneca as a whole

(Editor’s note: This is the second article in an eight-part series about the Proposition KIDS bond issue in Seneca.)

Proposition KIDS is a bond issue for everyone in the Seneca School District that covers several different projects.

One of those main projects is the construction of a new track and field.

“We want to provide the service of a track to our students that we don’t currently offer, they deserve that,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Seneca superintendent of schools.

In order to build the track, the Seneca Board of Education decided on a 15-cent tax increase proposal to go before voters in the April 3 election. If approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to increase from $0.85 to $1.00 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

The track and field project would provide a place for the junior high and high school track students to have their competitions as well as practice.

The students are currently using the football practice field near the high school for their practices.

The track would part of a sports complex project that would be located on the north half of the 57 acres already owned by the district on Highway U.

The sports complex, when completed, would include the track, one high school baseball field, one high school softball field, and three youth ball fields, as well as various concession stands, lighting, bleachers, dugouts, etc.

“Building this track would give the students a place to practice as well as host events and give them the space they can be proud of,” said Cummins.

He said the high school has all the equipment for the track and field events, except for a pole vaulting pad, from when the school used to have a track, so the students will have equipment.

There are currently 22 high school students and 83 junior high students in track.

Cummins believes that the construction of a new track and new amenities for track and field events could bring those numbers up.

“In addition to students being able to use the track, we also plan to open the track up for those in the community who want to walk it,” said Cummins.

“We are also looking into security features so we can make it a safe place to walk.”

With the construction of the track, there would also be a grass surface where a football field could be constructed, however, it is not the intention of the school district to move the football games there at this time.

“We plan on it just being a grass surface that could be lined to host youth football games if the high school field is too muddy,” said Cummins.

In addition to holding youth football games every now and then, there has also been talk of creating a youth soccer program in the community.

“There has been some discussion of possibly creating a youth soccer league and that is something that may benefit from this addition as well,” said Cummins.

The rough financial cost for the track, complete with a field, lighting, bleachers, press box, fencing, sidewalk, etc. would be somewhere around $1.5 to $2 million, according to Cummins.

“The sports complex as a whole would bring so many opportunities to the community,” said Cummins.

“It would bring other teams here, attract visiting people to local business, attract new business opportunities, and really, it could up property values (because parents want their kids to go to good schools with nice facilities).”