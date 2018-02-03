Take time to thank a board member

I must say, I am certainly happy that this week has been warmer and without snow. I think teachers, students, and parents are all glad to be back in school and a normal routine.

I appreciate all of the support and encouragement the District received recently as we made decisions about the safety of our students. This week I want to take a moment to recognize our local Board of Education.

The week of January 22-26 was declared School Board Recognition Week by Governor Eric Greitens. During this week, communities across the state are urged to honor the dedicated service of their local education boards.

The goal of this week is to build awareness and understanding of the important functions the Board plays in schools and communities.

Governor Greitens urges Missouri citizens to recognize the important contributions of these men and women, not only this week but throughout the year as they work together to provide the best quality of education possible to Missouri’s children.

During my time as superintendent of Neosho School District, I can honestly say we have a great Board of Education.

Throughout my career I have been blessed to work in many districts across Missouri and in doing so, have worked with many boards.

However, I have never had the privilege to work with a Board who measures decisions based on what is best for students the way the Neosho School Board does.

These men and women work tirelessly to make sure decisions made and money spent are in the best interest of our students and community.

They do this day in and day out regardless of whether it’s appreciated or not, and they do it all with a servant’s heart and no compensation.

In my time at Neosho the Board has been our partner for the following initiatives:

• Long and short range facilities plans.

• Three FEMA shelters.

• Passage of a $24 million bond issue for a junior high facility.

• Construction and occupation of new Jr. High School.

• 1:1 Initiative for grades 5-12.

• Refreshing Neosho logos and push for renewed school pride.

• Implementation of standards-based grading.

• Implementation of built-in teacher collaboration time.

• Vision of a District that embraces personalized learning for ALL students.

• Revamped Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

• Securing of a second school resource officer for enhanced student safety.

• First propane bus fleet in the area.

• Implementation of comprehensive literacy program.

• Working through a tornado that leveled Goodman Elementary School .

• Currently working on rebuilding Goodman Elementary School .

• Working through the Neosho flood and serving families and community.

Personally, when I reflect on what we have going on and the great things we are doing for kids, I can’t help but be proud.

As I meet with different team members and groups it amazes me the work we have going on in our buildings.

I appreciate our Neosho Board members for being visionaries who are committed to doing whatever it takes for the students of Neosho to be successful.

I realize this doesn’t happen everywhere and I appreciate it.

Thank you for your encouragement and support as we move forward with the mission “To Inspire High Academic Achievement and Maximize Personal Potential In All Students.”

What a GREAT time it is to be a Wildcat! Please take time to thank a Board member for all they do for our students and community!

(Dan Decker is superintendent of the Neosho R-5 School District. He can be reached at 451-8600 or deckerdan@neoshor5.org.)