Tailgate party

The Seneca FFA Chapter held its annual Community Tailgate on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Seneca park. Around 250 people from the Seneca community helped welcome in the high school boys’ first home football game. Attendees enjoyed camaraderie, hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon, lemonade, and a plethora of desserts. This event could not have taken place without the help of many people. This was a true community event, in which several individuals and groups contributed and donated time or items to pull off such a successful activity. This includes Jeremiah Meyer, Ron and Chance Wallace, Seneca MSTA/CTA, Heritage Club, Jive Tribe, Key Club, Richie Fretwell, Jason Bradley, and the numerous FFA parents that came out to help and bring food for others to eat. This activity started six years ago with about 40 people attending. Over time it has become a true community activity that brings people together and allows numerous individuals to work toward a common goal.

Related