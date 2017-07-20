With summer in full swing, it is important to stay cool during the hottest part of the day. Staying cool may be accomplished by staying inside, getting in the pool, or simply drinking lots of water.

Renee Bohns, a registered nurse at the Newton County Health Department, offered some tips on how to stay cool this summer.

“The big thing people need to remember is to not be out doing a lot during the hottest time of the day, and drink lots of water,” said Bohns.

The hottest time of the day usually falls anytime between two and three in the afternoon, and then starts to go down in the evening.

“If you have to be out in the sun during the day, drink lots of water to stay hydrated and take several breaks throughout the day,” said Bohns.

When taking breaks, go somewhere shaded and get out of the sun, if possible. Applying sunscreen, wearing ball caps, and cooling rags are also good ways to avoid the sun’s harmful rays.

“Listening to your body is another big thing. If you feel weak, you need to sit down. Your body will tell you when you are dehydrated, just listen,” said Bohns.

Dehydration occurs when the body has lost or used more fluid than taken in, and in return, the body doesn’t have enough water and other fluids to carry out its normal functions. If those fluids are not replaced, dehydration sets in.

“Some of the symptoms of dehydration are feeling dizzy, weak, dry mouth, thirsty, tired, sometimes confusion, and urine will be dark and concentrated,” said Bohns.

According to Bohns, most of these symptoms can be relieved by sitting down, drinking water, but if someone is really dizzy and confused, he or she should see a doctor.

“Most people don’t pay attention to their bodies and don’t know they are dehydrated until they are to the point of needing fluids,” said Bohns.

Swimming is another good way to stay cool while being in the heat of the summer.

“While you are not drinking pool water, it will help get your body temperature to go down after being exposed to the sun for so long, but still be careful because you are still exposed,” said Bohns.

Swimming can help with body temperature but doesn’t mean it can be an alternative to drinking water.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a child who weighs 88 pounds needs five ounces of tap water or flavored salt drink a day, while an adolescent who weighs 132 pounds needs nine ounces of water a day.

“Most people don’t realize just what the heat can really do to you when exposed. Be careful, don’t be out for too long, drink lots and lots of water, and listen to your body,” said Bohns.