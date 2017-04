Congratulations to these Soft Seven Math Race Winners from Turkey Ford. (Front row, l-r) Gavin Jackson, Brody Couch, Allena Kieth, and Dacoby Law. (Back row, l-r) Dante Law and Kyra Line. They qualified to go to the regional competition after representing Turkey Ford at the Soft Seven Regional competition on March 24 at Afton Vo-Tech. Two students —Brody Couch in Addition and Dacoby Law in Multiplication — took first place and qualified for the state competition in Oklahoma City on May 5.

