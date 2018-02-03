Smoak & co-writers receive JMA for Song of the Year

Kimberly Smoak, songwriter/entertainer, was recently honored along with her fellow co-writers Doc McCready and Kim Ehm at the Josie Music Awards (JMA) for Country/Gospel Song of the Year for the song, “Hello Hallelujah.”

The song was performed by Debby Kelley. Smoak served in the First Gulf War and was first diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following her services and was later deemed disabled.

Shortly after, her bright enthusiasm came through and changed her life.

“Just because you have a label attached to you, or a disability no one can see, doesn’t mean you have to be that label or live in its shadow,” said Smoak.

Smoak started performing at talent shows while in elementary school in Lenapah, Okla. In 1994, a year after being honorably discharged from the army, she turned to karaoke and developed her singing and performing skills further.

She always wanted to write. Smoak started with poems, but didn’t really start structuring the rhythms into song lyrics until much later.

“I absolutely love songs, the words, the melody, the feelings, the stories in those songs, the stories behind the songs… oh what heaven that is,” said Smoak.

In 2010, Smoak took a leap of faith and began recording in Nashville, working with veteran producer/musician/entertainer Steve Goodie. The result of that partnership was “The Power of Ten,” a 10-song CD completed on the 10th day of the 10th month of the 10th year.

In 2016, Smoak was receiving recognition for her talents and was nominated for “Country Music Female Songwriter of the Year” at the Josie Music Awards held in Nashville, Tenn.

Her success continued in 2017, when in addition to her co-win she was nominated for JMA’s Songwriter of the Year, Fans Choice Award, and Song of the Year for “How Bout You,” a veterans tribute in the Songs Saluting America category.

She was also honored to be featured as the 2017 April Cover Artist, Sold Out Edition of Fair Play Country Music Magazine which covers independent artists, songwriters, and musicians from around the world.

“Despite challenges, I wouldn’t change a bit of it,” said Smoak.