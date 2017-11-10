Signs of progress

The Neosho Newton County Library expansion is well underway and is set to be completed late next spring.

“Once everything is said and done, we are hoping to be up and running to our new capacity by May,” said Carrie Cline, library director.

They are currently getting the walls finished and will be getting a roof put on by January or February.

“Once the new edition is completed we will be moving into it temporarily while they are updating several parts of the current building,” said Cline.

The current building will be getting all new paint, carpet, a new circulation area with an office, Cline’s office will be moved to another location, and there will be several walls taken down to make the processing center larger.

“We will also be getting new LED lighting and lighting placement that will be better on everyone’s eyes than fluorescent lights,” said Cline.

New drop-down ceilings called “clouds” will also be installed throughout the old and new portions of the library help absorb sound.

“There will be a seamless transition from the expansion and the current building with all of the updates we are doing.”

The new $2 million library expansion will be home to a community room, a children/young adult section, and the genealogy department.

“We already had $700,000 saved in the bank to help go toward this expansion,” said Cline.

In order to pay for the rest of the expansion the library received certificates of participation, which are like bonds that get sold to different banks that choose to invest and fund a certain amount of money that the library will have to pay off.

“We did not want to raise taxes, no one wanted that. We just wanted to give the community something to be proud of,” said Cline.

The library, according Cline, has been a place to help several people start their own businesses and she wants to continue to be able to support people like that with a new and improved library.

The Gilmore & Bell investment firm took over the funding part and the library’s certificates were all sold in a matter of three hours.

“Some of the banks that sponsored us were local banks and we are very grateful for them,” said Cline.

To help pay off the money for the expansion, the library is accepting donations and even offering naming rights for certain areas of the library for larger donations.

“We also just put together a fundraising team made up of library board members and people in the community that will be getting a couple of events together to help us pay off the expansion quickly,” said Cline.

According to Cline, the library has had the idea of expansion since 1995 when it moved into its current location.

“We are just finishing what has been planned since the beginning,” said Cline.

The expansion will come with a lot of space for everyone. There will be a quiet reading room, a beverage room, book sale room, and the genealogy department will have its own enclosed room to do research.

“We are so excited about the expansion and the new space we will be able to offer our patrons. There will be a room for everyone and we hope to make it very intimate for everyone,” said Cline.

“We are the only business that welcomes you to come and loiter all day. We want you to come and hang out with us.”