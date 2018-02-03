SHS Homecoming ceremony on Friday, February 2 at 6 pm

Seneca High School will crown its 2018 Basketball Homecoming Queen at the basketball game on Friday, Feb. 2, at the high school gym at 6 p.m. They will be playing Aurora.

Homecoming queen candidates are:

Jazlyn Lankford, senior

• Parents: Jeremy and Valerie Lankford.

• Activities/organizations: Volleyball, Key Club, Art Club, Pep Club, and previous FBLA member.

• Achievements: Made the 2016 district runner-ups in volleyball and many art awards.

• Favorite high school memory: There are too many memories but the most memorable are cheering in the stands with my friends for football and basketball games.

• Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Kansas to pursue a degree in the medical field to achieve my goals of becoming a doctor.

Maggie Moore, senior

• Parents: Stacy and Amy Moore.

• Activities/organizations: Band, Key Club, National Honor Society, Heritage Club, golf, FBLA, FCA, and Racine student ministry.

• Achievements: Three-time First-Team All-American, letter winner, four-time sectional golf qualifier, three-time All-District golf, two-time district gold champ, and three-time state qualifier.

• Favorite high school memory: When Glori Caputo and I went to the golf course late at night and looked at the stars while listening to the Seneca football game on the radio. It was full of laughter and smiles I will never forget.

• Future plans: Attend MSSU to play golf and pursue a degree in kinesiology and then attend University of Arkansas to become a physical therapist.

Justine McGillvray, senior

• Parents: Jessica Algiers and Shane McGillvray.

• Activities/organizations: Key club, Heritage Club, Spanish Club, and FBLA.

• Achievements: Placed in at least top three in Kahoot every time.

• Favorite high school memory: Being bribed two dollars to eat eight oranges in a thirty minute period. I have not had an orange since.

• Future plans: I plan to attend MSSU in the fall of 2018 with the intention to pursue a career as a surgeon.

Homecoming queen attendants:

Mariah Callaway, junior

• Parents: Scott and Robyn Callaway.

• Activities/organizations: Varsity cheer team and key club.

• Achievements: Three-time state champion.

• Favorite high school memory: Although I have many, my favorite high school memory would have to be when the cheerleaders had a lock-in before state my freshman year.

After staying up the majority of the night we were finally starting to fall asleep when bats started flying around us. I’ve never seen us run like that before.

• Future plans: My goals include attending college in New York to pursue a career in interior design.

Jessica Gorham, sophomore

• Parents: Ron and Rhonda Gorham.

• Activities/organizations: Varsity volleyball, varsity cheerleading, Art Club, Spanish Club, and Pep Club.

• Achievements: Being a two-time state champion for cheerleading.

• Favorite high school memory: The cheer lock-in freshman year when Kylie put a death bat in Kaylin’s mouth.

• Future plans: Graduate high school and attend Missouri State University.

Jasmine King, freshman

• Parents: Jake and Jessica King.

• Activities/organizations: Varsity cheer, student council, and attends Seneca Church of Christ.

• Achievements: Cheerleading state champ.

• Favorite high school memory: The feeling after winning state for cheerleading.

• Future plans: Go to college after I graduate.