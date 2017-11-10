Shoe store collecting socks for troops

Shoe Sensation, in Neosho, is collecting socks for active duty military or local veterans in or around the community.

Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks in store and customers will be able to receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers will also be able to bring in new socks to be donated.

“Socks are something we take for granted as most of us have nice clean socks every day to put on,” said Angela Smith, area director and second time participant of Socks for Troops.

“The holidays are quickly approaching and it’s important for us to think about the thousands of U.S. military men and women deployed overseas in harsh, war-ravaged places, and most likely spending the holidays away from their family. I am honored to be part of a company that gives back to the community.”

Socks for Troops will continue until Dec. 24.

Those interested in making a donation can visit Shoe Sensation on the Neosho Boulevard for details on where the socks will be delivered.