Several FFA members recognized

Members of Neosho High School FFA recently attended the Area 11 FFA Banquet in Cassville. Several FFA members were recognized for their work with their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program.
Those receiving awards were:
Grace Box was recognized as the Area Star in Agribusiness. She will compete at the level for State Star in Agribusiness in April.
Area Proficiency winners placing in the top three were: (Front row, l-r) Rylee Widener (Home & Community Development), Grace Box (Ag. Sales & Nursery Operations), Cody Hardy (Ag. Mechanics Repair & Maintenance), and Jesse Richards (Diversified Livestock Production). (Back row, l-r) Madison VanDorn (Swine Production), Gavin Mock (Specialty Crop Production), Jacob Galbraith (Beef Production), and Libbi Bailey (Ag. Processing).
Area Degree Recipients were: (Front row, l-r) Tyler Sarratt, Whitney Freund, Rylee Widener, Kayla Phillips, Jesse Richards, Kevin C. Davis, Logan Watts, Evan Talley, and Louise Kemp. (Back row, l-r) Jayla Wortman, Cheyanne Corley, Brandi Denefrio, Sam Townsend, Joey Williams, and Chris Dickson.
