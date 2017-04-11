Seneca’s Hicks, McMullen & Hauser place at science fair

By | April 11, 2017
Several Seneca middle and high school students competed and placed at the Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) Science Fair on Tuesday, March 28.

The fair was divided into two divisions, a junior division for grades fifth through eighth, and a senior division for grades ninth through 12th.

In the senior division, Joshua Hicks placed third for his project, “Obstacle Avoid Robot,” in the Computer Science, Engineering & Mathematics/Physics & Astronomy category.

Alyssa McMullen placed third with her project, “How Magnets Affect Plant Growth,” in the Human & Animal Sciences/ Plant Sciences/ Cellular, Molecular & Biochemistry category.

In the junior division, Silas Hauser placed third for his project, “Kelvin Electrostatic Generator: Generating Sparks With Water,” in the Computer Science, Engineering & Mathematics category.

