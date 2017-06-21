Seneca School District determines that there is $175,000 worth of flood damage

Several weeks after the April 29 flood, the Seneca School District has determined that it had over $175,000 worth of damage from the flood.

“Luckily we had insurance, so we are good there,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Seneca superintendent of schools.

At the monthly school board meeting on June 15, the board of education approved an action item to replace the fences at the Seneca ball fields.

“Replacing the fences will cost $12,000 but that will be reimbursed from flood insurance,” said Cummins.

The school district also renewed its technology contract with JMARK that it has had for the past two years.

“JMARK provides maintenance to our server and switches and we decided to continue business with them,” said Cummins.

In addition to renewing its technology contract, the district is also adding all new servers as well as new switches and new backup equipment.

“We bought some from JMARK, some from a third party, but JMARK will be provide the labor and installation,” said Cummins.

The project will cost the school district just under $38,000, which includes two servers, two 48-port switches, and two backup servers.

“The pricing also includes necessary licensing and manufacturer support, lifetime license and three years of support on servers and five years support on switches,” said Cummins.

Also covered in the school board meeting:

• The school district approved four new hires as well as resignations.

• Adopted new policy updates.

• The board approved the 2017-18 budget for the school district.

“We have projected a 2.9 increase in revenues locally, which allowed us to increase our budget just a bit,” said Cummins.

• The Seneca school lunch pricing was also approved on by the school board.

“We increased our breakfast pricing from $1.35 to $1.50, and the lunch pricing at the elementary and intermediate school went from $1.60 to $1.90, and the jr. high and high school pricing went from $1.75 to $2.00,” said Cummins.

According to Cummins, the school district is supposed to charge whatever they need to charge in order to break even.

“We haven’t done that in years, and the district has been left footing the rest of the bill for awhile now but this new pricing will get us closer to breaking even,” said Cummins.