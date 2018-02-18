Seneca dominates wrestling tournament on Feb. 9-10

Seneca dominated the two-day Class 1 District 2 Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, earning 205.5 points to secure the championship ahead of Buffalo with 133 points. Seneca qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament with two district champions — Levi Connelly (106) and Dalton Hembree (138). Other wrestlers qualifying for state include: Cole Whitehead (113), fourth; Grant Smith (120), fourth; Max Roark (132), third; Dayton Fields (152), second; Cole Hatfield (160), fourth; Jordon Ishimura (170), second; Kale Schrader (195), second; and Grant Durman (285), third.

