Seneca Dairy Queen receives PRIDE award

Dairy Queen in Seneca recently received a Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence (PRIDE) award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” said Raj Patel, Seneca Dairy Queen owner.

“We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers.”

The award is given out to stores that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety.

This is the seventh year for the PRIDE award. The standards for receiving the award are that food locations must have seven or fewer yellow and zero red findings on the CPC assessment, and zero critical violations on the FSPC assessment, with no zero tolerance issues.

The Seneca location received recognition for its hard work in the form of a framed certificate with a picture of the crew working at the time of the assessment.