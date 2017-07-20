Seneca Board of Education sets agenda

The Seneca Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the board room.

The tentative agenda includes:

• Recognition of Taylor Mailes, who placed first in the state track long jump, and Mekaylee Beard, who took fifth in the state track javlin.

• Financial report, monthly bills, new hires, resignations, and approval of extracted bills.

• Communications or presentations.

• Reports from the superintendent and building principals, as well as from the school resource office, maintenance department, and assistant superintendent.

• Bus routes, approval of early childhood trailer lease, set tax rate hearing, and discuss an athletic complex.

• The board will then take a short break before adjourning to closed executive session.