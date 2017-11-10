Seeking always, in all ways

For those of us seekers who are always spending time pondering ways to be of service or to find our purpose in life, it sometimes becomes frustrating.

Sometimes the would-be helpers need help themselves.

Recently, I attended a writers conference because while I have been writing in one form or another for years, I am clueless about the ins and outs of the book publishing world.

I went to learn more about the entire process, as well as the pros and cons of self-publishing versus the traditional publishing industry. What I learned was that there is no such thing as the traditional industry anymore.

Large companies that pay you an advance to publish your book while providing the agents, marketing and speaking engagements are a thing of the past. So, although it was not really the encouragement I had been looking for, at least I got my answer.

I will have to rely on God for guidance and I will have to go down my path as a self-publisher, all by myself. Or, maybe not!

I finally realized that I don’t have to go on the road to bigger and better things all by myself after all.

I have been so blessed by my spiritual mentor and prayer partner over the last couple of years. I think back to that day when she exclaimed, “God’s breadcrumbs are all around us!” as we realized the path that is set before us had been strewn with little signs and nudges for years, all leading up to now.

She was absolutely right. If we look, we can see that the people and events which have been put in our path have been placed there to encourage us and to move us forward down our path.

She has mentioned writing a book about her “breadcrumb” journey, and I certainly hope that she does. That kind of story is what the world needs in order to move us not just forward, but forward with inspiration.

I have often heard, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear” and in my case that was so true. I had so many questions and needed so much reassurance when we began meeting together that I’m sure I was (and still am) quite needy.

But she never makes me feel stupid and never loses patience, even when she has answered the same question over and over. I’m grateful.

I’m grateful for guidance, learning new ideas and concepts, and learning how to communicate better. She has expanded my thinking and even taught me new ways to pray.

The thought that we can pray for our country, elected leaders and even strangers as well as those who are so evil that have no one to pray for them, had never occurred to me before, and I will do this now for the rest of my life.

So, if you are seeking and your mentor or teacher hasn’t shown up yet, pray for them. I have all the faith in the world that they will appear.

For those of you who are older, perhaps you could pray that you may be used to help a student. Do that, even if you don’t feel qualified.

There are all kinds of wandering souls in this world who could use a little guidance and acceptance. There are all kinds of people who need a friend, even if they are someone from a different generation.

“Seek, and ye shall find.” Maybe someone is seeking YOU!

