School district considers bus purchase

The Seneca School District’s bus lease ends in September and its board of education met Monday, Feb. 19, to decide what they want to do with the buses.

The options they considered were to get new or used buses, and to purchase outright or go back into contract.

The district has 14 routes with one bus driving two routes every morning, and it is needing 14 fleet buses and four trip buses.

“We have three styles of purchases to choose from. We can either buy all new buses, used route buses and new trip buses, or buy all used buses,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Seneca superintendent of schools.

According to Eric Smith, transportation director in Seneca, there are several benefits about getting new buses.

“The pros with a new bus are that we know what we are getting, we know what we want, and the warranty is longer,” said Smith.

“The warranty is longer on new buses, so that means that we wouldn’t be out of pocket every time we have to replace a part on our used buses out of warranty.”

He said the school district is constantly replacing stop signs, turn signals, and things that get damaged from the wear and tear of the buses on the rural Seneca roads.

Suzanne Brown, board president, made the suggestion of buying three new buses and the rest used buses, and every year replacing three or four of the oldest used buses.

“If we did that, we would really have to watch what kind of used bus we would get,” said Cummins.

Smith recommended that the district not purchase the buses they had been leasing because of engine problems.

“They stopped making that engine line six years after we bought them, and I have two buses a month in the shop with engine issues,” said Smith.

Ron Wallace, board member, said that he was in favor of keeping the buses in-house and the board agreed. A decision was made to table the item until the March board meeting to make a decision.

Other items covered at the board meeting:

• The board approved Cummins gathering information about getting a construction manager to help with the architect if the bond issue is passed.

• The board voted on, and approved, the graduation date to be set for May 19.

• The 2018-19 school calendar was approved by the board. The calendar includes three days off for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas, and a spring break.

• Magnify Learning representatives attended the board meeting to present the school district with a banner recognizing them as a demonstration site for Project Based Learning (PBL).

• Nathan Manley, assistant superintendent of schools, honored the elementary and intermediate school teachers for being exemplary PBL schools.

“It was a lot of hard work and it kept us accountable, but the kids are the one who receive the award,” said Shanna Eidson, elementary school principal.

“Thank you so much for all that you do and continue to do,” said Brown.

• The board toured the Seneca Learning Center and the Council House.